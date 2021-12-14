Happy Monday!

Last night, we celebrated our 3rd Annual Fabys Awards at the Glasshouse in New York!

We started the Fabys Awards in 2019 as a way to acknowledge stylists, designers, hairstylists, makeup artists: those on the scene and behind the scenes making serious waves in the fashion and beauty industries. While we choose the nominees, readers vote on their favorites in each category! While voting is still going on online (Vote Here!), we decided to have a physical ceremony in New York as well, and partnered with Urban Skin RX, Mielle Organics, Parfums de Marly, True Indian Hair, and Initio Parfums Privé to bring our vision to life.

Our host Marco Glorious and DJ JFK kicked off the festivities, as we gave awards to Shoe Designer of the Year, Sybille Guichard, Executive of the Year, Monique Rodriguez of Mielle Organics, and acknowledged the 2020 winners in the room, Designer Khangle and makeup artist Latisha Chancey-Jordan. Haydee Searcy, Chief Marketing Officer of Urban Skin RX, also presented a virtual award to Makeup Artist of the Year, Erika la Pearl.

Guests dined on Spring Salad, Salmon and various hors d’oeuvres, finished off with cake from Doc’s Cake Shop.

Karen Mitchell of True Indian Hair

The Parfums de Marly and Initio Parfum Prive Team

Theresa ONeal and Mona Scott Young

Cake from Doc’s Cake Shop

After the ceremony, Bombers and Bombshells danced to the sounds of DJ JFK, and left with holiday gifts bags full of hair and skin products, along with Perfumes from Parfums de Marly and Initio Parfums Privé.

It was beyond beautiful to see everyone shining in the building!

Harrison Crite

Remy Ma stopped by wearing YSL boots, an Alexandre Vauthier dress, and a fur sleeve from Daniel’s Leather.

Bombshell Sandra LaJoie sparkled in a green ensemble

Karen Hatchett, Mona Scott Young, Kim Hatchett, and Nina Cooper looked bomb in all black.

Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Designers Khangle, Bree Biliter, Sybille Guichard, Arianne Elmy

Beauty blogger Amrezy was snatched in a Mugler dress.

Theresa O’Neal grabbed a pic with Mona Scott Young and Essence’s Barkue Tubman.

For the night, I represented for FashionBombDailyShop.com (of course) in an Oyemwen ‘Birthday’ Dress and SybgCo Giant Crystal Hoops. I slipped on a pair of Jessica Rich ‘Fancy’ Stilettos, and kept warm in a fur from Daniel’s Leather.

Thank you to everyone who came and helped make this event a reality! And please save the date for Next Year: December 10th, 2022. Get your tickets at Fabys2022.eventbrite.com!

We will be uploading more photos to our app and to our website, TheFabys.com.

Want to sponsor next year’s Faby’s? Email events@fashionbombdaily.com.

Images: Salvatore Demaio/Johnny Nunez/Badmon