Coi Leray took to the ‘gram to share her latest look. Included in her all-black outfit, she wore a cropped black puffer jacket from Fashion Nova.
Coi Leray wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Can’t Be Beat Cropped Puffer Jacket in black. Continuing the black aesthetic of the look, she paired the puffer with a black beret, ruched cargo trousers, and Balenciaga x Crocs boots.
The Can’t Be Beat Cropped Puffer Jacket features a hood, functioning front zipper, buttons, and pockets. Not to mention, the jacket is slightly cropped for a stylish edge matched padded details for warmth and comfort.
What say you? Shop the jacket here.