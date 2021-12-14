Next up on our 2021 Faby’s Best of 2021: Most Fashionable Man! The nominees for this particular category are celebrity fashionistos who are always catching our attention with their stylish and dapper threads.

Let’s get not this year’s candidates for Most Fashionable Man:

Steve Harvey

Back in the running after winning last year’s 2020 Faby’s Most Fashionable Man Award, television host Steve Harvey had quite the year in style, showcasing endless looks full of opulent color and fabric choices. Under the stylings of Elly Karamoh, Harvey became a fashion phenomenon this year with several outfits going viral on social media.

Our favorite looks? We were obsessed with his custom denim Dolce and Gabbana suit, red Louis Vuitton Spring 2019 look, and his green Bottega Veneta moment in Paris. Steve stays fly at all times and we’re here for it!

2. Dwyane Wade

We think it is more than safe to that Dwyane Wade is also one who understands the assignment when it comes to fashion and style. Whether hosting a show or perfectly coordinating with wife and actress Gabrielle Union, the basketball star consistently steps out in fashion-forward ensembles.

There is no limit to Wade’s style as he truly wears what he wants unapologetically. From tailored suits with his Way of Wade sneakers to casual matching top and trouser sets, Dwyane Wade keeps us on our toes as we anticipate to see what he will rock next.

3. Michael B. Jordan

From bomb couple style moments with girlfriend Lori Harvey to red carpet moments for his latest movie premieres, Michael B. Jordan gave us many looks we didn’t know we needed this year. Showcasing his versatile style, he delivered dapper suit looks as well as stylishly casual ensembles.

Noteworthy style moments from Jordan included his Dior logo sweater at the Lakers v. Warriors game, his satin Prada suit for the premiere of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, and Piaget split-tone look for Drake’s Billboard Music Awards afterparty. Of course, how could we forget the Coach campaigns as one of the brand’s ambassador? What a fashionable man!

4. Usher

While Usher has captivated us for years with hit songs and talented dance numbers, the singer also favors an arguably underrated sense of style. Opting for bold colors and trims for performances and appearances, Usher has been spotted in undeniably fashionable looks this year from brands like Balmain, Amiri, Bottega Veneta, and more.

The singer also makes sure he is fly from head to toe, rounding off looks with the latest sneakers or skates. Additionally, he has landed a few covers this year including Billboard and L’Officiel Hommes Italia wearing Louis Vuitton and Dior, respectively. Usher is truly ahead of the fashion game!

5. Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet quickly became a style icon who is redefining the traditional red carpet style for men. Ultimately reeling the industry in with his all-black Louis Vuitton harness look in 2019, the actor is known for stepping on the red carpet with bold outfits from florals to sequins.

This year, he graced the red carpet in notable looks such as the silver Tom Ford suit at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, an indigo denim Tom Ford look for the premiere of Dune in Paris, and zipper-detail Alexander McQueen suit. Not to mention, he landed on the cover of Time and Vogue China this year as well. It was a good year in fashion for Timothée Chalamet.

6. Gucci Mane

With a designer label as apart of his name, it is quite fitting for Gucci Mane to be recognized as a fashionable man for his designer outfit choices. Gucci Mane’s looks mainly consists of matching sets from…you guessed it, Gucci. However, you can catch the rapper in colorful, dapper suits from time to time, especially during date nights with wife Keyshia Ka’oir.

While it’s no secret that the Italian luxury fashion label is his favorite, he also been spotted in cozy ensembles by Alexander McQueen, Celine, and Missoni. Additionally, he made a guest appearance in one of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x adidas campaigns earlier this year. Gucci knows how to keep it icy and fresh in style!

7. Jay-Z

Rapper and entrepreneur Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z had another remarkable year complete with many successes including induction in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and posing as a producer to the Black western film The Harder They Fall. He also had major fashion wins as he became a Tiffany & Co. ambassador alongside wife and entertainer Beyoncé.

From vacays with the family to award acceptances, the mogul also gave us some style moments this year wearing brands like Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford, Gucci, Amiri, Kid Super, and Puma to name a few.

8. Colman Domingo

While it is no denying his ability to command the big screen, Colman Domingo is also catching eyes with his stylish looks. The actor has been owning the red carpet lately, landing on many best dressed lists for his bold color and pattern selections.

He left the industry obsessed with his pink Versace suit for the 2021 Oscars followed by his yellow Dolce and Gabbana suit for the LA premiere of Zola. Colman Domingo always manages to bring color and excitement to the red carpet.

9. Drake

Mr. Certified Lover Boy, or Drake, won us over with not only the delivery of his highly-anticipated sixth studio album but with a few fashion moments as well. Continuing his partnership with Nike through his NOCTA brand, the collaboration managed to roll out two collections including a golf-inspired one. While the rapper puts on a perfectly-tailored suit on occasion, he typically stays outfitted in Nike pieces and luxury streetwear garments from brands like Chrome Hearts and Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh.

It seems Drake is not only a lover boy but stylish one as well!

10. Diddy

Whether you call him Love, Puff Daddy, or Sean Combs, you may be soon calling him this year’s Most Fashionable Man. Diddy continuously drew us in this year with his uber-stylish looks, wearing relaxed yet luxe silhouettes with pops of color for many of his 2021 ensembles.

Impressive fashion moments by Diddy from this year include his green Givenchy shearling coat and HSTRY sweatsuit look, Issey Miyake button shirt and Dries Van Noten striped multicolor trousers ensemble, and Fendi white tee and shorts outfit.

11. Spike Lee

Film producer, screenwriter, and actor Spike Lee can add “fashionisto” to his list of titles as he has truly been heating up the fashion scene with his eye-catching suits. Much like his work, he isn’t afraid to step outside the box with his outfit choices, going for bold prints and vibrant color choices with his tailored looks.

Spike Lee’s major fashion moments from this year came from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival where he rocked Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh suits including an all pink one and multicolored paint-streaks one. His basketball courtside style is also one to watch as he attended a game this year rocking a 2020 NBA x Louis Vuitton logo printed suit. We truly cannot get enough of Spike Lee’s style!

Vote below for Most Fashionable Man:

