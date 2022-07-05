Guys, summer is in full swing. Day parties have commenced, sun dresses are out, Mr. Golden Sun has been setting later every day, and above all else, flights have been booked.
For the guys catching flights, not feelings (or maybe even both. We love a baecation), Fashion Nova has a collection of easy button-down tees you’ll want to put on your vacay style itinerary. You’re sure to find a suitable style for you and your destination with options for the maximalist, minimalist, artist, and even Italian design lover.
The streets have been calling, and rightfully so. So whether you’re going to Madrid or Miami this summer, zoom in on the Fashion Nova buttons-downs we think you should bring with.
Nothing says clear skies and good times like a fun and vibrant print. This bomb button down is giving desert destination so you know you’ll be looking hot.
Florals for summer? Groundbreaking. There’s a reason we revisit floral print every season. There’s no denying the sweet style impact of a ditsy daisy or, in this case, a Gucci-esque large rose motif. Paired with matching shorts, you can take this garden to the beach.
Burn, baby burn. A burn print shirt is the perfect complement to the sizzling weather.
Soft and sexy, this short sleeve button-down is a vacay essential. With its minimal design and classic piping, it’s a piece you can easily take from day to night.
You can’t take a trip to the tropics without a tropical tee.
A fun and funky mushroom print is sure to get you in the mood for a trip.
For the long sleeves lovers, a light and breezy white tee is essential for any beachy get away. Another piece that’s easily transferable from sun up to sun down.
Nothing’s easier for summer than white vertical stripes. This traditional pattern is perfect for a resort stay.
Paisley print will find its way into every season but we can’t lie, it slaps the hardest in the spring/summer. Bring this legendary print into the warmer months à la a pretty pastel hue.
Chains and palm leaves excite me…or whatever Rihanna said. Reimagine the classic nautical stripe look with a patterned and printed button-down.
For the cooler destinations, a corduroy button-down tee offers comfort and sleek style.
You may not be a bird, but who says you can’t dress like one. Show how fly you really are in a dove print top.
Whether on a staycation or vacation, a denim shirt is a wardrobe essential. This basic button is the blueprint to many a great summer looks.
Paisley and palm trees. It doesn’t get more summertime fine than that.
A cool conjoining design for your out of town link.
If your vacay style is little more sanctified, consider this vibrant button down featuring our good sis of Lourdes.
Made for Miami nights, this bomb baroque button-down is sure to get you inside the Versace Mansion.
Roses and snakes and pastels, oh my! This vacay-ready tee features all the summer-friendly trends.
Wherever you go this summer, take the scenes with you in a tasteful tee feature mountains, wild life and sweet cherry blossoms.
Hit the club or the streets in this trippy tee. Compliments guaranteed.