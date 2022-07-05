The latest campaign for Skims is promoting a swimwear line that is all about that shiny gold, silver and bronze lamé fabric that screams 80s glam. Fittingly so, Kim Kardashian shared photos to her instagram revealing pieces from the collection and the retro vibes surrounding them! She posed poolside in a gold bikini, but we had to stop and take a moment to appreciate the Katie Biltoft ‘Lucre’ sandals in color ‘Aurum’ that she wore to go with the swimsuit.

Photo: Nadia Lee Cohen

The ‘Lucre’ design is a dangerously minimal mule crafted in metalised gold python, set on a 120mm heel and finished with gold-plated hardware.

Get the look: $986 Katie Biltoft Lucre Heels

What do you think?



Main Image: Nadia Lee Cohen