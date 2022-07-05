When the sun starts shining and the humidity levels rise, those of us with textures ranging anywhere from 3A to 4C are likely to trade our natural locks for a protective style in order to minimize the frizz and the heat! Can we get an amen?!

Sometimes, though, it’s nice to switch it up from a simple braid out to something a little more – well – exciting! Fashion Bomb Daily has scoped out six trending braid styles to help you keep things fresh all summer long! Continue on for the hair inspiration:

Jumbo Box Braids

Photo: Greg Swales

Cassie celebrated Kim Kardashian’s new SKKN launch in a photoshoot with some beautiful, textured, jumbo box braids styled by Tiger. This look can be easily DIY-ed and still look just as flawless!

Braided Ponytail

Photo: IG/Reproduction @lala

At the Black Mafia Family wrap party, La La Anthony wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail by ATL hairstylist Natalee Rae – a great choice for your next special occasion!

Two Tone

Photo: IG/Reproduction @marsaimartin

Keeping it playful, Marsai Martin took a mirror selfie showing off her new two-tone braids styled by Marie of Magnolia Hands. The style can be done with whichever pop of color you desire, so make it your own!

Curved Zig-Zag Parting

Photo: IG/Reproduction @pearlthestylist_

With this bob ponytail, Pearl the stylist cornrowed in a curved zig-zag pattern to achieve this gorgeous and unique style for her client… we’re adding this to our hair bucket list!

Curly Loose Ends

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Whispy curls are loads of fun to play around with and very on trend for this summer! With the loose ends, they can also be achieved in less time than a traditional full braid out, and that’s always a plus. Savannah’s braids were done by Shanna St. Cyr from Tropix Braids in NYC.

Bead It Up

Photo: IG/Reproduction @blackhair.utopia

Whether your beads are colorful, wooden or transparent, they can bring new life to any braided style! Add them in and take them out at your pleasure.

Will you be trying any of these braided styles?



Main Image: Greg Swales + IG/Reproduction