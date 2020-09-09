Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Were Joined by Karrueche Train in Giyea and Rene Caovilla Heels, Lori Harvey in Bottega Veneta, and Lala in Chanel for Boho Chic Baby Shower of Daughter Rue Rose!

During the holiday weekend, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert gathered with family and friends for a baby shower for their daughter Rue Rose! The celebration was hosted by Karen Civil and Karrueche Tran with a Pretty Little Thing-sponsored boho chic theme in place. Rue Rose sensed there was too much fun going on for her shower as she was born the very next day!

Celebrity friends of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert were spotted left and right at the event! Co-host Karrueche Tran, Lala and Lori Harvey even posed for a shot with the expecting couple who wore matching red looks.





Co-host Karrueche Tran was spotted in a $85 orange Giyea “Helu” matching top and miniskirt (available in pink, turquoise and orange) accessorized with Rene Caovilla Cleo Sandals and a mask by HENRY.

Lala attended the celebration in a pink vintage Chanel top paired with pink jeans and Louboutin heels, styled by Jeremy Haynes.





Lori Harvey was also in attendance in a full Bottega Veneta including a $2,950 striped openwork detailed knot dress and $1,220 BV Spiral sandals in brown calfskin. She also wore a $2,950 Prada nylon bag in cameo beige.

Shop her look below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Photos by @freddyoart

Congrats to Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert!