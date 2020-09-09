Kim Jones Named as Artistic Director of Fendi’s Womenswear

Just in today, Dior’s Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones was named as Artistic Director of Fendi’s Women’s collection. Kim Jones plans to continue his creative position at Dior while also tackling this new one at Fendi.

Ultimately, Kim Jones will be succeeding the late Karl Lagerfeld, the former creative director to Fendi and Chanel. Jones will be tasked with creative direction of women’s couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections at Fendi while working alongside Silvia Venturini Fendi, the Artistic Director of accessories and menswear collections.

KARL LAGERFELD with Andre Talley and Cher Metropolitan Museum’s costume institute gala opening Versace Exhibit 1997 k10775smo Photo by Sonia Moskowitz-Globe Photos, inc.

Silvia Venturini Fendi welcomed Kim Jones with kind words, “My warmest welcome to Kim, to whom I am bound by deep respect and friendship. I am looking forward to take the Fendi universe to the next level with him.“

Kim Jones also made a statement on his appointment, “I would like to profoundly thank Monsieur Arnault, Pietro Beccari, Serge Brunschwig and Silvia Venturini Fendi for this incredible opportunity. Working across two such prestigious houses is a true honor as a designer and to be able to join the house of Fendi as well as continuing my work at Dior Men’s is a huge privilege.”

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH, also shared a statement, “Kim Jones is a great talent and since joining, he has continuously proven his ability to adapt to the codes and heritage of the LVMH houses while revisiting them with great modernity and audacity. At Fendi, I am convinced that his vision and passion will highly contribute to the success of the women’s collections.”

Chief executive of Fendi Serge Brunschwig expressed, “I am thrilled to welcome Kim Jones at FENDI. Kim is one of the most talented and relevant designers of today. With Silvia Venturini Fendi, who has virtuously carried on FENDI and Karl Lagerfeld legacy, Kim will bring his contemporary one of a kind point of view into the world of FENDI.“

You can expect to see a first look at Kim Jones’s work with Fendi during Milan Fashion Week this February for Fendi’s Fall/Winter 20021 ready-to-wear collection.

