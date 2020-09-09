Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sia from Canada

Today our Fashion Bombshell is Sia from Canada.

She writes, “I recently stepped into entrepreneurship by opening an online boutique Selected by Sia. I would love to share some of my looks with your page. My style can be described as sexy, bold, chic and outgoing.”

I absolutely love colours and I strongly believe that style has no rules and fashion is a feeling everyone should experience. I love dressing up effortlessly.

Love the drama of each look.

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

