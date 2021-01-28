Tamron Hall Served An Electrifying Look Wearing A Pink Snake Print Versace Top Paired with Hot Pink Trousers by Cushnie
Tamron Hall looked stunning in this electric pink ensemble. She appeared on her show in a $995 snake-print blouse by Versace. Made of multicolored jersey, the long sleeved ruched top is made to accentuate your curves. It has button fastening down the front and the buttons features the brand’s signature gold medallion.
She paired the Versace blouse with Cushnie’s $895 hot pink Stretch Cady trousers, which are currently sold out. She was styled by Eric Niemand.
A girl can never go wrong with pink right? Shop Tamron’s blouse below.