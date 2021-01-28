Keep It Sexy in Date Night-Approved Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Cult of Coquette ‘Jane’ Black Patent Leather Over-the-Knee Boots for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! Whether you’re staying in or going to a dinner with your boo, we’ve got just the boots that’ll give you the ultimate sexy look for your date night.

New on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, Cult of Coquette’s “Jane” boots oozes of sleek, sexy and saucy vibes with its patent leather exterior. Another cool fact about the boot is that it is also environmentally conscious as it is made from vegan, animal and cruelty-free leather. The brand makes a pact to sustain from using leather or other materials made from animals as well as reducing the use of synthetic ones as well.

Our very own EIC Claire Sulmers has approved of these fierce boots as she’s been spotted in them along with the Kynamah “Tamara” dress which is also from the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Secure your boots here today to get them just in time for Valentine’s Day! Also, explore more from Cult of Coquette on fashionbombdailyshop.com.