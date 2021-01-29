Cardi B Spotted in $2,490 Burberry Checked Cutout Stretch Jersey Dress on Facebook Watch Series ‘Cardi Tries’
On her recent episode of her Facebook Watch series known as Cardi Tries, Cardi B goes to a nursery school where she poses as a teacher for the day for ten students in Lake Balboa, California. She gives the kid’s lessons on the alphabet, history, and science as well as story time. While teaching, Cardi gave us quite the stunning look of which one student commented “I like your outfit“.
Cardi B taught nursery school in a $2,490 Burberry checked cutout stretch jersey dress, styled by Kollin Carter who also appeared on the episode.
