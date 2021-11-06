Taina Williams stepped out recently wearing an all black look for the evening. Her ensemble included a Fashion Nova black pleated skort with a buckle detail, discover how you can get her look:

Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $32.99 Bad Reputation Pleated Mini Skort in black. She paired the skort with a black turtleneck crop top, a Prada handbag, and black knee0high boots.

The Bad Reputation Pleated Mini Skort offers the luxury of a pleated skirt and high-waisted cheeky shorts with some edge. The skirt is also adorned with a set of decorative buttons on the waist matched with a buckle that stretches across the thigh of the wearer. Additionally, the skirt is also available in burgundy and plaid.

Would you rock her skort? Shop it here.