Fashionistas Joie Chavis and Yung Miami were both spotted in the same Chanel red turtleneck top recently, leading us to ask: Who wore it better?

From the Fall 2021 collection, the $4,400 Chanel turtleneck top appears in red cashmere with the number “5” embroidered in black and silver. It’s not your average Fall/Winter turtleneck as it is slightly cropped and sleeveless plus it takes on a poncho-style with open sides. With all the details coming together, the Chanel top makes for the perfect statement Fall piece to have in your closet, no wonder Joie Chavis and Yung Miami are fans.

Let’s see how they styled the Chanel piece:

Joie Chavis rocked the $4,400 Chanel embroidered cashmere top with Charlotte Knowles Scythe pants in black. She accessorized the look with silver loop-toe heels and Chanel accessories such as a handbag and drop logo crystal earrings.

Yung Miami wore the Chanel red embroidered top with a pair of what appears to be Balenciaga black pantashoes. She finished the look with a pair of earrings, a watch, and Chanel black patent mini hand-held bag.

What do you think?