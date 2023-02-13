Omar Salam is a man about the details, and this season he didn’t spare the ones that make a statement. For his label Sukeina’s Fall 2023 lineup, the French designer coated his collection is oversize zippers, fun fur, and gold trimmings.

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch for Gorunway.com Photo: Daniele Oberrauch for Gorunway.com Photo: Daniele Oberrauch for Gorunway.com

This season, Salam toyed with the idea of perception. What does the Sukeina woman say to the world, and how does she frame these statements? In a world so driven by social media and the constant oversharing of our lives, Salam used exposed zippers to represent the notion of access. The use of sharp tailoring in both suiting and outerwear speaks to the clarity of the Sukeina woman. She’s direct, she’s sleek, and undoubtedly knows how to dress.

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch for Gorunway.com Photo: Daniele Oberrauch for Gorunway.com

The extensive zippers ––though frequently used–– are only one of the main embellishments. Fur is used aplenty atop tailored sleeves and dress hems.

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch for Gorunway.com

Sukeina is known in fashion as one of its “best kept secrets.” Here’s hoping this collection gets everybody talking out loud.