Highly anticipated with an aesthetically pleasing collection, PatBo shined so bright at New York Fashion Week that some of her competitors could have to worn sunglasses in its presence.

That’s right! Founder and Creative Director Patricia Bonaldi, who’s fashion line PatBo is an abbreviation of her name, presented her Brazil-inspired collection inside the Atrium at Surrogate’s Court in Manhattan. The designer, who launched her line in 2001, has unapologetically reigned supreme in the fashion industry for her exceptional and impressive craftsmanship.

Photo: Darian DiCianno Photo: Darian DiCianno Photo: Darian DiCianno

Bonaldi’s haute moment exuded modern day Hollywood, and gave us a fresh look at her beautifully crafted party-wear. Her designs, which were handmade by the best artisans of Brazil’s embroidery capital, included everything from embellished rhinestone gowns to strategically adorned velvet suits rich and lavish in brilliant colors. PatBo embellished on every fabric you can think of from sheer, velvet, to silk and denim.

Photo: Darian DiCianno

Photo: Darian DiCianno Photo: Darian DiCianno Photo: Darian DiCianno

From sequins on sequins looks, that look as if they came out of a fashion-forward matrix, to double denim that’s perfectly embossed with rhinestones from the bralette to the pants, and off-the-shoulder coat, PatBo’s FW23 indulges in custom embroidery.

With 20 years in the game, Bonaldi’s next-level designs have gained the attention of celebs and influencers everywhere. From celebrities like Ciara, who has rocked one of PatBo’s cutout swimsuits while vacationing in Brazil, to Kelly Rowland, who shut down the internet in a remarkable custom beaded bandeau top and embellished layered skirt from Patbo’s previous Spring 2023 collection, it’s no surprise that Patbo is on everyone’s radar.

Bonaldi incorporated bedazzled bralettes and bandeau tops throughout her signified looks with pants and layered skirt completions that came in several silhouettes. Her outstanding use and implementation of multicolored beading at the hemlines of some of her garments demonstrates how Bonaldi’s talent has only elevated since the inception of PatBo.

Patbo took calculated risks with their extraordinary designs that embodied phenomenal hand-beading work with sculptural embellishments. Bonaldi is an avant-garde designer who has undeniably become a force in the industry.