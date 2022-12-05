Art Basel at Miami Beach, one of the biggest art shows across the Americas, gathered hundreds of art galleries, thousands of artists and oodles of celebrities this past weekend! Amongst those were a handful that we simply could not miss:



First up, Kim Kardashian went out for dinner with the likes of Serena Williams, longtime friend Jonathan Cheban and big sis Khloe Kardashian even tagged a long! Kim’s motorsport style continues to dominate her wardrobe as she stepped out in a black leather banned paired with authentic racing pants by Moose Racing along with pointed black leather boots. Altogether, it was a very striking look that made everyone do a double take!

Photo: Backgrid

Jonathan Cheban wore a $210 Demodé Studios hoodie and Khloe opted for all black with statement accessories that included a $4,995 Judith Leiber Couture bag from the holiday collection with the Kardashians, a pair of $330 Versace shield glasses and $1,290 Tom Ford padlock sandal heels.

Get the look: $210 Demodé Studios Purple Pure Souls Cross Hoodie

Photo: Backgrid

Get the look: $4,995 Judith Leiber Couture Kim’s Alien Minaudiere

Get the look: $330 Versace shield glasses

Get the look: $1,290 Tom Ford Padlock 105mm metallic heel sandals

Diddy and Yung Miami were also seen out partying together during the art filled weekend with Puff looking resort-ready in a $916 Casablanca jacket.

Get the look: $916 Casablanca Fruit-Print Cotton Jacket

Styled by Shaq Palmer, Yung Miami wore a $775 black leather Agent Provocateur corset with a matching $1,640 Dion Lee skirt and sheer Dolce & Gabbana heels!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $775 Agent Provocateur Gena Corset

Get the look: $1,640 Dion Lee Leather Tool Belt Skirt

What say you?

Main Images: Backgrid + IG/Reproduction