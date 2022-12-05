Last night, Keke Palmer hosted Saturday Night Live and utilized her monologue as an opportunity to dispel some pregnancy rumours that have been circulating. To our utter delight, Keke and her boyfriend Darius Jackson are indeed expecting!

Wearing a full Sportmax look styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, Keke unsnapped her mocha colored coat only to reveal a toned baby bump underneath as the live crowd squealed and cheered! Her look was accessorized with luxurious jewelry by Mimi So New York and Graziela Gems as well as Paris Texas slouch boots.

Get the look: $351 Paris Texas 105mm Slouchy Stiletto Ankle Boots

She also closed the episode in an unreleased June Ambrose x Puma “Keeping Score” look! This makes Keke the first of many to wear the collection out and about since the runway show in September 2022. The full collection is set to drop in January 2023.

Congratulations to this mama-to-be! What do you think of her reveal looks?



Main Images: IG/Reproduction