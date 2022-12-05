Another month gone by, another list of top looks to vote on! Now that November is behind us, this concludes most of the year’s fall fashion moments. So, who did it best? Here are the top 5 highest ranking looks of November according to your reactions! Which outfit deserves the number one spot this month around?

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Marsai Martin strikes yet again in another custom look that she does so very well! With styling by Bryon Javar, she wore Sebastien Gunawan to the Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 premiere!

Photo: Backgrid

Jay-Z and Beyonce went out for a casual dinner date night together. While Jay went for a laid back Puma look, Beyoncé matched her navy tennis skirt with an Andy Warhol Whitney Museum graphic crewneck and sandal heels for a little spice!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Fantasia delivered a moving performance wearing custom Manzanares and $295 Jessica Rich heels available at FashionBombDailyShop.com! On her glam was stylist Daniel Hawkins, hair stylist Derickus Crawford and MUA Arianna Garcia.

Get the look: $295 Jessica Rich Luxe Chain Sandals

Photo: Getty

Producer Jeannie Mai Jenkins attended the Baby2Baby Gala wearing a FW22 Cult Gaia gown styled by Wilford Lenov.

Photo: David Luraschi and Aaron Feaver / Courtesy of Cult Gaia

Photo: Backgrid

Lastly, after a very eventful month of November, with her Savage x Fenty release and soundtrack leading vocals for Black Panther, Rihanna and her man A$AP Rocky took a rest stop in Barbados. The two were spotted with Riri in a red and pink Vaillant top and mini skirt. While the cami is out of stock, the lace trim skirt is available for €425.

Get the look: €425 Vaillant Deconstructed Lace Short Skirt

Who gets your vote?



Main Images: IG/Reproduction, Backgrid