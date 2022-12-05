Another month gone by, another list of top looks to vote on! Now that November is behind us, this concludes most of the year’s fall fashion moments. So, who did it best? Here are the top 5 highest ranking looks of November according to your reactions! Which outfit deserves the number one spot this month around?
1. Marsai Martin at the Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 premiere in Sebastian Gunawan: 30K
Marsai Martin strikes yet again in another custom look that she does so very well! With styling by Bryon Javar, she wore Sebastien Gunawan to the Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 premiere!
2. Jay-Z in Puma with Beyoncé in Whitney Museum merch: 22.7K
Jay-Z and Beyonce went out for a casual dinner date night together. While Jay went for a laid back Puma look, Beyoncé matched her navy tennis skirt with an Andy Warhol Whitney Museum graphic crewneck and sandal heels for a little spice!
3. Fantasia performed wearing Manzanares: 17.5K
Fantasia delivered a moving performance wearing custom Manzanares and $295 Jessica Rich heels available at FashionBombDailyShop.com! On her glam was stylist Daniel Hawkins, hair stylist Derickus Crawford and MUA Arianna Garcia.
Get the look: $295 Jessica Rich Luxe Chain Sandals
4. Jeannie Mai Jenkins at the Baby2Baby Gala in Cult Gaia: 15.2K
Producer Jeannie Mai Jenkins attended the Baby2Baby Gala wearing a FW22 Cult Gaia gown styled by Wilford Lenov.
5. Rihanna in Barbados wearing Vaillant
Lastly, after a very eventful month of November, with her Savage x Fenty release and soundtrack leading vocals for Black Panther, Rihanna and her man A$AP Rocky took a rest stop in Barbados. The two were spotted with Riri in a red and pink Vaillant top and mini skirt. While the cami is out of stock, the lace trim skirt is available for €425.
Get the look: €425 Vaillant Deconstructed Lace Short Skirt
Who gets your vote?
Main Images: IG/Reproduction, Backgrid