Leave it to Lori to make a simple, minimalist look appear chic, flirty and sophisticated all at the same time! Such was the case when she pulled up to Tiffany & Co.’s exclusive Art Basel party in Miami wearing all black in a sheer $862 Nensi Dojaka corset and tailored pants. Of course, she wore the ensemble with Tiffany gems and black pumps to finish it off.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

The strapless, mesh panelled corset is available at FRWD – shop the look below!

Get the look: $862 Nensi Dojaka Strapless Cropped Corset

How would you wear it?