Leave it to Lori to make a simple, minimalist look appear chic, flirty and sophisticated all at the same time! Such was the case when she pulled up to Tiffany & Co.’s exclusive Art Basel party in Miami wearing all black in a sheer $862 Nensi Dojaka corset and tailored pants. Of course, she wore the ensemble with Tiffany gems and black pumps to finish it off.
The strapless, mesh panelled corset is available at FRWD – shop the look below!
Get the look: $862 Nensi Dojaka Strapless Cropped Corset
