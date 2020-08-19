Style Inspiration: What to Wear Poolside by @StyledByJovon Including Bottega Veneta Quilted Mules and a Maisie Wilen Orange Skirt
Summer isn’t over yet! It’s still time to hit the pool. Maybe you aren’t getting in, but you’re catching some sun and relaxation time poolside. Now the question is: What do you wear poolside if you still want to look bomb and stylish? Look no further as we have the ultimate style inspiration created by stylist @StyledByJovon.
Shop the look below:
$310 Zimmermann Glassy Bodysuit:
$520 Maisie Wilen Orange Ruched Mini Skirt (Sold out, shop similar styles below):
Chanel accessories (Get similar ones below):
Rolex Day-Date 36 Watch (Shop other colors below):
Shop similar orange sunglasses below:
Chanel Lambskin small flap bag with top handle in Light Blue (Get the Black version below):
Bottega Veneta Padded Sandals in Topazio:
What do you think? Hot! Or Hmm..?