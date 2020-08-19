Fashion Bomb Kids: Stormi Webster Spent the Day at the Beach in Maisie Wilen!
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner shared adorable pictures of their baby girl Stormi Webster as she played on the beach during a family vacation! Stormi was joined by her cousin and Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson. The two were spotted frolicking through the beach’s shore in cute dresses!
Stormi was spotted in mini version of Maisie Wilen‘s Orange & Blue Patterned Bodysuit and Miniskirt (adult version sold exclusively on SSENSE along with Orange & Blue Mesh Slip Dress).
How adorable!