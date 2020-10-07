Style Inspiration: How to Rock Nude Colors by @StyledByJovon Featuring Balmain Logo T-Shirt, Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch Bag and Mesh Sandals, Celine ‘Tilda’ Sunglasses, Cartier Love Bracelets, and Chanel Accessories!

The fun thing about a nude color palette is that it works for almost any season! You may be intrigued by nudes and wondering: How do I rock a full nude look?

We’ve got just the style inspiration for you! Curated by stylist @StyledByJovon_, we have a look inspired by nude hues that you can recreate or simply use for inspiration for your very own look! Let’s explore the details of this look below:

Balmain Logo Print T-Shirt:

Shop similar nude leather mini skirts below:

Bottega Veneta The Pouch 20 in Butter Calf Nude:

Bottega Veneta Mesh Sandals with chain embellishment:

Cartier Love Bracelet:

Celine Tilda sunglasses in pink:

Shop similar Chanel accessories below:

Thoughts on this look?

