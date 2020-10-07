Curvy Model Saje Nicole Is One to Watch: Details on Her Experience Working for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show and Her Dreams Beyond Modeling

We still aren’t over the greatness that graced our devices last week on Amazon, that is Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 2 fashion show! We witnessed sexiness in all skin tones, sizes, and genders with surprise cameos from celebrities like Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Lizzo, and so many more. One model that caught our attention was rising curve model Saje Nicole!

Signed under Wilhelmina Models, Saje Nicole is a Haitian curve model who began to capture the industry’s attention with her grand appearance during Maaji Swimwear runway show at Miami’s Swim Week 2020. She also dabbles in acting and entrepreneurship, making an appearance in 2020 film franchise Bad Boys III.

Her latest gig was under none other than the bad gal Rihanna and her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand where she modeled in the second annual fashion show that premiered last week!

Saje describes her experience, “One thing I can say is that Rihanna runs a solid ship. This show is so monumental and is such a shift in our culture. I finally see women that look like me and feel confident in my skin. I love being a part of something that makes men and women feel beautiful and sexy.”

While working with Rihanna is something Saje Nicole will forever be grateful for, her career doesn’t stop here! She has big plans to further her many talents in the arts, modeling, acting and business. She expresses, “I think we should have something that keeps us creative, something that keeps us paid, and something that keeps us sharp. If we can find that all in one field, then you’ve hit the jackpot.”

Be on the lookout for more from Saje Nicole! Follow her on Instagram (@sajenicole) for updates!