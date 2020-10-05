New Arrivals on FashionBombDailyShop.com: Harry Halim Bomb Strong Shouldered Dresses and Blazers

Visit FashionBombDailyShop.com today to shop our new exclusive collection with Harry Halim, Paris!

Harry Halim is a brand beloved by fashionistas like Cardi B, Saweetie, Bebe Rexha, Blac Chyna, Teyana Taylor, and more! He has now brought his signature designs to our E commerce shop!

We collaborated with the Bomb brand on a curated collection of strong shouldered mini dresses and blazers, perfect for nights out on the town (or just to do it for the Gram).

The 4 piece capsule include 3 mini dresses and one PVC/Faux Leather Blazer.

Shop the pieces above here.

See any must haves?