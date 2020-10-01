Style Inspiration: Dinner With the Girls by @StyledByJovon_ Featuring Pretty Little Thing Renaissance Print Bodysuit and Skirt, Jacquemus La Chiquito Mini Bag and Chanel Accessories!

Maybe you and your girls are in need of nice dinner together full of laughs, catching-up, and style! If you have a dinner coming up with your gal pals where the group plans to get dressed up, you may be asking yourself: What am I going to wear for this girls’ dinner? No worries, we’ve got you covered!

Maybe you have too many ideas running through your head, but we’re here to help steer you in the right direction with some style inspiration curated by stylist @StyledByJovon_. Let’s explore this girls’ night out look below:





Pretty Little Thing Shape Red Renaissance Print Sheer Bodysuit and Bodycon Skirt.





Choose between the Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini Bag in White or the La Ceinture Bello Leather Belt Bag Pouch depending on your mood for the night:

Shop similar heels below:

Shop similar Chanel jewelry below:

Thoughts on this look?