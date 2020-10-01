Marlo Hampton Gave Us Rose Pink Style Moment in Gucci Monogram Crêpe De Chine Shirt, Gucci Crepe Mini Skirt, Amina Muaddi ‘Julia’ Sandals and Hermes Birkin Bag
Marlo Hampton is always giving us major style moments wherever she goes! Just yesterday, we spotted her leaving the Gucci store in a pretty-in-pink Gucci ensemble. Let’s get into her bomb look:
Marlo Hampton wore a $1,400 Gucci Crêpe de Chine Monogram Shirt and $669 Gucci Crepe Mini Skirt paired with $1,235 Amina Muaddi “Julia” sandals and a Hermes Ficelle Porosus Crocodile Birkin 30, styled by Jennifer Udechukwu. Her makeup was slayed by Erika La’Pearl.
Shop her look below:
Thoughts?
Images: @ ShotbyNyp