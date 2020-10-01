Rihanna’s Showed Us She’s Savage in Vetements Leather Jacket, Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2020 Couture, Chrome Hearts, and Savage X Fenty for 2020 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
All week long, Rihanna and her Savage X Fenty brand have been building the hype up for their highlight anticipated second annual fashion show. Pictures surfaced on the internet providing glimpses of the neon-lit show with appearances made by Bella Hadid, Indya Moore, Christian Combs and many more! Of course, we got peeks at Rihanna’s looks from the show and details on the bad gal’s looks:
Rihanna was spotted in $3,690 Vetements single breasted leather jacket (Fall 2020 Menswear) with Savage X Fenty fishnet garment.
Shop her Vetements single breasted leather jacket below:
Rihanna also wore a Alexandre Vauthier Fall/Winter 2020 Couture top and Chrome Hearts hot pants along with Savage X Fenty garters and tights!
Both looks were styled by Jahleel Weaver.
