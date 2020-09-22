Style Inspiration: Denim on Denim for Fall by @StyledByJovon_ Featuring AshHsa “Shanny” Top, Dior 30 Montaigne Bag and J’Adior Jewelry, and Tom Ford Denim Padlock Sandals!
It is officially Fall! That means it is time to bring out the layers, sweaters, and your favorite denim. There are so many styling options when it comes to the Fall season and you may be looking for new ways to shake up your style. Maybe you’re a denim lover and you’re wondering: How can I rock denim on denim?
Look no further as we have the ultimate style inspiration curated by stylist @StyledByJovon_! Today’s style inspiration features a denim-on-denim look from top to bottom. Let’s explore below:
PrettyLittleThing Mid Wash Extreme Distressed Denim Bike Shorts
Dior SoLight 1 Sunglasses in Ivory (shop similar below):
Dior 30 Montaigne Bag in White:
Dior J’Adior Star Hoop Earrings (shop a similar pair below):
J’Adior gold bracelets (shop similar ones below):
Tom Ford Denim Padlock Sandals (shop similar below):
Thoughts on this look?