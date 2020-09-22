Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Erika from St. Louis

We hope you Bombshells and Bombers are having a great Tuesday! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Erika @buttersmcclellan from St. Louis! Scroll down to check her out!

Erika writes, “I use my fashion to express myself, make a statement, and push boundaries. I describe my style as sporty, sensual, and wild.”

“I want you to think differently about the possibilities of fashion after you see me,” she states.

What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Head over to her Instagram @buttersmcclellan to check out more of Erika’s looks. Comment below and tell me what you think!

Send your name (including your Instagram name), location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.