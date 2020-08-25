Style Inspiration: Brunch Look By @StyledByJovon Featuring PrettyLittleThing Dress, Dior Sunglasses, Louis Vuitton Fanny Pack and Balenciaga Sneakers

Brunching with the girls soon and need a look? We’ve got you covered! We are here to serve you some style inspiration curated by stylist @StyledbyJovon!

Let’s get into this brunch look inspo:

PrettyLittleThing Beige Marble Print Rib Racer Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Dress, $30

Louis Vuitton Monogram Empreinte Bumbug in Creme, shop the Black version below:

Madewell WYETH Felt Lila Fedora Hat, $79

Dior So Light Sunglasses, shop the other colors below:

Cartier diamond-paved Love Bracelet, shop other gold Love Bracelet below:

Shop similar a Rolex Day-Date watch below:

Shop stud Swarovski earrings below:

Balenciaga Beige Socks:

Balenciaga Triple S sneakers:

What do you think? Hot! Or Hmm..?

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like