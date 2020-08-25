Style Inspiration: Brunch Look By @StyledByJovon Featuring PrettyLittleThing Dress, Dior Sunglasses, Louis Vuitton Fanny Pack and Balenciaga Sneakers
Brunching with the girls soon and need a look? We’ve got you covered! We are here to serve you some style inspiration curated by stylist @StyledbyJovon!
Let’s get into this brunch look inspo:
PrettyLittleThing Beige Marble Print Rib Racer Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Dress, $30
Louis Vuitton Monogram Empreinte Bumbug in Creme, shop the Black version below:
Madewell WYETH Felt Lila Fedora Hat, $79
Dior So Light Sunglasses, shop the other colors below:
Cartier diamond-paved Love Bracelet, shop other gold Love Bracelet below:
Shop similar a Rolex Day-Date watch below:
Shop stud Swarovski earrings below:
Balenciaga Beige Socks:
Balenciaga Triple S sneakers:
What do you think? Hot! Or Hmm..?