Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Brandy from Baton Rouge

Happy Tuesday Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Brandy @brandyjenay from Baton Rouge! Scroll to check her out!

Brandy writes, “My style is classy, timeless and chic. I love putting pieces together and focusing on the details.”

“I want to inspire others through my style to proudly wear what they want and to not be afraid of coming into their own unique style”, she states.

What do you say about this Bombshells’ style? Strut over to her Instagram @brandyjenay to check out more!

