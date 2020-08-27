Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jayria from Detroit

Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Jayria from Detroit, check her out below.

She writes, “My style is sometime classy and chic, other times it’s casual and sporty. I’m the girl who will show up to a picnic in a long sheer dress or the movies theater in heels. I believe dress codes are obsolete and should only be used as a personal tool to display ones style, mood or creativity.”

I love the different looks and styles displayed, being able to switch it up when needed is a huge part of being a fashionista! What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Let us know.

Do you want to be featured on Fashion Bomb Daily?

Send your name (including your Instagram name), location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.