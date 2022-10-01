Four years ago, the world was formally introduced to the soulful, alluring voice that is singer-songwriter Tems. When the clip for “Essence” featuring Wizkid lit up our screens, the whole world fell hard for her talent and unique look! So much so to the point of catching the interest of brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Reebok for global campaigns and posing picture perfect on the front covers of GQ Hype and The Sunday Times Style.

So, despite her captivating gaze over those signature sunnies, what makes up Tems’ sense of style? Fashion Bomb Daily took a deep dive in exploration of her fashion evolution over the last few years, and here’s what we found has changed:

Photos: Jerusa Nyakundi + IG/Reproduction

No superstar wardrobe is complete without the guidance and consultation of a good stylist. From tomboy to glam girl, Tems has been working closely with Dunsin Wright, who also happens to be the Head of PR for luxury African brand Lisa Folawiyo. Together they’ve curated a laidback, effortlessly edgy visual representation for the vocal powerhouse that speaks to her love for the casual and comfortable whilst all the more elevated and feminine. While a previous Tems would gravitate towards oversized silhouettes, layering pieces and muted tones, today she continuously takes us by surprise with just a few aesthetic adjustments.

1. Lace and sheers

You ask, we answer! Just this week, Instagram user @nnennabenz asked, “Hi!! I am wondering where Tems got this amazing body suit from??”

Tems recently performed at the Global Citizen concert in Ghana wearing a custom lace jumpsuit by BRIELLE. This is just one example of how she often incorporates sheer textiles to her current closet!

2. More color

If that saturated blue wasn’t enough to put Tems’ new found love for color on your radar, get into this rich green overlay! We’ve noticed that colors are gradually getting brighter and more frequent with Tems as she continues to evolve.

Photo: Roderick Ejuetami

3. Embracing her feminine side

She may not be one to bear all the skin at once, but Tems does femininity her own way. Lace and sheers are one thing, and now we’re seeing the rising star take it further wearing more and more dresses, and at times, more form-fitted silhouettes to show off her gorgeous curves! This custom pleated Robert Wun number was a whole moment.

Photo: Fabiola Fisah

We’re increasingly seeing more Afrobeats artists making fashion their means of forging an identity, statement and buzz! What do you think?



Main Images: IG/Reproduction