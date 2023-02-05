Last night, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy gala returned for the first time in three years. Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, music’s biggest stars gathered with the iconic producer for a celebration pre-game ahead of tonight’s Grammy awards.
The star-studded event had a stacked list of guests, from legendary actress Sharon Stone to musical newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo. Being the first pre-Grammy gala since the pandemic restrictions lifted, celebs came out in their most head-turning looks. For some, the theme seemed to be ‘go big or go home.’ Lizzo was in an oversize fringe mini by Alexander McQueen, Yung Miami brought the volume via her ruffle sleeves in Christian Siriano, and Anitta wore a sexy Dundas dress with a big feathered boa. We love a comeback, and some of these stars did not disappoint. Get the style details on what your favorite celebs wore below.