Last night, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy gala returned for the first time in three years. Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, music’s biggest stars gathered with the iconic producer for a celebration pre-game ahead of tonight’s Grammy awards.

The star-studded event had a stacked list of guests, from legendary actress Sharon Stone to musical newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo. Being the first pre-Grammy gala since the pandemic restrictions lifted, celebs came out in their most head-turning looks. For some, the theme seemed to be ‘go big or go home.’ Lizzo was in an oversize fringe mini by Alexander McQueen, Yung Miami brought the volume via her ruffle sleeves in Christian Siriano, and Anitta wore a sexy Dundas dress with a big feathered boa. We love a comeback, and some of these stars did not disappoint. Get the style details on what your favorite celebs wore below.

Cardi B in Custom Roberto Cavalli

Photo: Getty Images

Offset and Cardi B

Photo: Getty Images

Sharon Stone in Act No. 1

Photo: Getty Images

Yung Miami in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo in Alexander McQueen with Myke Wright

Photo: Lizzobeating on Instagram

Halle Bailey in Cucculelli Shaheen

Photo: Getty Images

Chlöe

Photo: Getty Images

Latto

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Photo: Getty Images

H.E.R

Demi Lovato in Rubin Singer

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in Paco Rabanne

Photo: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter in David Koma

Photo: Getty Images

Anitta in Custom Dundas

Photo: Getty Images

Angela Simmons in Monot with Yo Gotti

Photo: Getty Images

Miguel in Fen Chen Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Troye Sivan in Gabriel Nouchi

Photo: Getty Images