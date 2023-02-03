Known as Caribbean Papi on Instagram, this week’s Bomber highlight is the eclectic maximalist Dymon.

Dymon is fond of highly saturated color and pattern mixing, which he brings into every season. From T.O’s sizzling summers to the bitter winters, he’s bound to rock a vibrant co-ord or pair his checks with groovy prints.

His signature style always includes his low fade, which he colors and designs to match his fit. Whether it’s a heat-reactive-inspired design or decorated with sunflowers, Dymon’s hair is a style feature all on its own.

