Throughout Drake’s career, he’s never been shy about the bond he shares with his mother. From shouting her out in songs to having her as a plus one to red carpet events. The certified lover boy is a mama’s boy, and Sandi Graham will always be his biggest fan.

For her 75th birthday, Drake celebrated her life and love with his 5-year-old son Adonis.

Photo: @champagnepapi on Instagram

Uploading photos of the event to his Instagram, it seems Ms. G had a banquet-type celebration with friends and family. Everyone was dressed in their best to congratulate her on her 75 trips around the sun. Drake and Adonis pulled up in gray suits and straight-back braids.

Photo: @champagnepapi on Instagram

Drake’s father, Dennis Graham was also in attendance but didn’t join in on their daddy and me look. Instead, the OG wore a black Kufi, durag and black suit with patterned lapels and pocket hems.

Happy birthday to Mama Graham!