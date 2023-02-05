It’s Grammy’s weekend, so you know what that means. Jay-Z holds his annual Roc Nation brunch, and the stars flock to the ritzy event to celebrity their musical achievements ahead of the big night. Held at a private Beverly Hills residence, the Roc Nation brunch is the hottest pre-Grammy event. The decor is lush, the food is delectable, and the guest list is miles long with music’s most prominent stars.
Make no mistake, this isn’t your ordinary brunch, where a summer dress and Chelsea boots suffice. Beyoncé always shows up and out in a show-stopping look, whether it be a bold Balmain couture or a sleek Murano Francesco dress. This year was her most futuristic look yet, and it was among good company. Kelly Rowland pulled up in a mini dress with max drama, and Brazilian superstar Anitta danced in with a lime green fringe. Keep scrolling to see some of the best looks of the event.