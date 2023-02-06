While LA was lit with Grammys activities, in New York, the 15 Percent Pledge gala went down this past Saturday, with a dress code that called for Black Tie Black Designer .

Credit: BFA

Started by Aurora James (pictured below in custom Christopher John Rogers), the 15 Percent Pledge is a US-based non-profit organization that encourages retailers to pledge at least 15 percent of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses. The foundation conducts audits, shares its database of Black-owned businesses, and offers business development strategies to participating companies.

Credit: Marts Romero

With a dress code that called for guests to wear Black Designers, lots of Bomb Looks hit the carpet. ]Take a look:

Lori Harvey sizzled in a Laquan Smith dress.

Chairwoman Emma Grede looked bomb in a feathery dress by Aliette.

Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny opted for Laquan Smith.

Eva Chen wore a look by Harbison.

Hannah Bronfman showed off her baby bump in a Harbison look.

Bethann Hardison

Award recipient Bethann Hardison beamed in a custom look.

As for me, I wore a look from FashionBombDailyShop.com! My custom gown is by Nigerian designer Matopeda and shoes are by black female designer Aminah Jillil.

I said hey to my fellow fashion ladies, Shiona Turini, Nikki Ogunnaike, Danielle Prescod, and Gabby Prescod.

Emma Grede is the bomb! I grabbed a picture with her and Carly Cushnie of the brand Cushnie.

Model Ashley Graham showed off her form in an Aliette dress.

Essence Ventures Moanna Luu smiled in a red Aliette dress.

And of course said hey to the founder of the 15 percent pledge, Ms. Aurora James herself.

I’m all about diversity and inclusion, so am always going to show up and support organizations who espouse similar values.

Learn how you can contribute to and work with the 15 Percent Pledge at 15PercentPledge.org.

Images: BFA/ Marts Romero