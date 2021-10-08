Steve Harvey knows how to keep it dapper even while in another country! The television host was spotted in the streets of Paris rocking a stylish green ensemble.
Steve Harvey wore an all-green Bottega Veneta Fall 2020 RTW look, styled by Elly Karamoh. The Family Feud host appeared in a classic button top and matching tie, paired with trousers in a varying shade of green. He also opted for a timeless green belted coat which he wore open to reveal the other green accents of his look. Rounding off the outfit, he wore red animal skin-embossed shoes and black sunglasses.
Steve was spotted with wife Marjorie Harvey, who has been heating up the French city’s streets during fashion week. She wore a long grey blazer-style coat paired with matching trousers and black heels.
