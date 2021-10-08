Kim Kardashian continues to take on the Big Apple in style! While in NYC rehearsing for her upcoming appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian was spied leaving her hotel in a stunning pink look.
Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga pink velvet suit jacket paired with other accessories from the brand including the crystal embellished Hourglass tote bag and oversized rectangular sunglasses. Matching the pink aesthetic of her look, she wore pink gloves and Vetements x Manolo Blahnik pink satin over-the-knee boots which paired perfectly with her crushed velvet blazer. While most of Kim’s pieces are sold out, her velvet suit jacket is currently available on Yoox for $2,687.00.
Photos: Backgrid