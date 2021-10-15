Steve Harvey is continuing to show us why he was named last year’s Most Fashionable Man for our annual FABYs. The television host supplied another style moment while in Paris, this time going for a timeless black and white look.

Steve Harvey was outfitted in the $4,695 Balmain Pre-Fall 2020 monogram wool coat, which features the heritage Labyrinth print created by Pierre Balmain. Definitely standing out as the noteworthy piece of this look, the coat also happens to be double-breasted with tailored collars and two front pockets.

Allowing the coat to steal the show, he complimented it with Saint Laurent pieces in black and white. He paired the stylish outerwear piece with a white shirt, black trousers, and black boots from Saint Laurent. He then rounded the look of with a pair of black sunglasses, adding a cool touch to his classic look.

His ensemble was styled by Elly Karamoh.

Thoughts?