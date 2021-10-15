It’s Friday and you know what that means: it’s time to get into the top looks of the week! We were graced with many looks this week from Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live rehearsal looks to the Harvey’s Paris style moments.

Based on your engagements during our daily celebrity style coverage, we rounded up the top looks of the week including your favorite celebrities and their super bomb looks.

Bre-Z and fiancé Chris Amore reign supreme as this week’s most-liked look! The couple attended the LA premiere of The Harder They Fall wearing coordinating black and red looks. Bre-Z wore a red Dolce and Gabbana look paired with Kenneth Cole boots while Chris wore a black Saint Laurent look, with both celebrities styled by Icon Billingsley.

2. Steve Harvey in Bottega Veneta: 41,381 likes

Steve Harvey‘s green Bottega Veneta look sparked endless memes across the internet this week, but it is no denying that it is absolutely stylish. He struck a pose while in Paris wearing an all green look which included a Bottega Veneta Fall 2020 RTW coat. His look was styled by Elly Karamoh.

3. Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga: 32,457 likes

After hosting Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian delivered one final and extremely pink look as she headed to the show’s after party in NYC. The Kardashian wore a custom Balenciaga pink pantashoe jumpsuit paired with a dramatic floor length feather boa, inspired by looks from the brand’s Fall 2021 Couture collection. This made for Kim’s third monochromatic pink look she’s worn during her weeklong stay in NYC.

4. Lizzo in Matthew Reisman: 29,251 likes

Lizzo attended Cardi B’s dancehall-themed birthday party wearing a custom Matthew Reisman “New Moon” crystal dress, styled by Jason Rembert. She accessorized the look with crystal-embellished footwear by Jimmy Choo, wearing both the $1,850 Hawaii Hi Top/F sneakers and $2,295 Thrya 100 sandals.

5. Cardi B in Chanel: 28,442 likes

Cardi B was spied celebrating her birthday early with husband Offset with a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. For the pre-birthday dinner, she wore a glittery lurex Chanel look including a logo v-neck short sleeve top and leggings. She paired the look with Giuseppe Zanotti Coline crystal silver heeled sandals and $165 James Oro Clear Silver Serpent Grail sunglasses.

Photos: Backgrid / Stan Potts / Richard Masao / Ronald Knerem