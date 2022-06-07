The Carters hit New York City for a quick lunch date in color coordinated outfits before heading to a Coldplay concert this past Sunday! Jay-Z and Beyonce both wore tailored looks for the outing, with Queen B in a Paco Rabanne, spaghetti strap dress with a leg slit. Despite the 77 degrees farenheit weather, she wore pair of matching gloves with to finish off the ensemble. A black lace Alexander McQueen bra pocked through the top, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry glistened around her hands and ears. The stylist responsible for this fashion moment was Kelvin (K.J.) Moody.
Jay, on his end, wore a never-before-seen Isabel Marant paisley print shirt. He was dressed by his longtime stylist and creative director at Puma, June Ambrose, who took the occasion to pair the look with kicks by the sports brand.
Main Image: Richard Masao