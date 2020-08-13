Splurge: Saweetie ‘s GQ Interview with Quavo $3,800 Valentino Peach Maxi Dress
So many of you had questions about the dress Saweetie wore in her GQ interview with Quavo! Even though the interview took place mid July we are still getting inquiries–to this day!
@_sweats_n_stilletossays, “I so need the deets on her dress ASAP.” @_rudegaalrenni adds, “Hello do you know where I could find saweeti’s dress the one she had on when she was doing the GQ interview with quavo I need it please and thank you” @shamarafunches adds, “Hellppppp!!! Can you tell me who this dress is by the Saweetie is wearing?” @ms.niaj says, “Heyy , do y’all know where her dress is from?” Saweetie wore a $8,900 Valentino SS20 RTW gown (now on sale for $4,450) in GQ’s “44 Questions” video with #Quavo.
Purchase at MyTheresa.com. Thoughts?