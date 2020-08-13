Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Bella from Florida

Today, our Fashion Bombshell of the day Goes to Bella from South Florida, check her out below.

Bella is an entrepreneur looking to break into the fashion industry. Her style is sexy and modern.

I love the mixture of animal prints, pulling that off is not easy! What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Is she a contender for Fashion Bombshell of the Week?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.