Splurge: Monica’s Pre Verzuz Battle Tan and Black Robert Wun Ruffled Shoulder Belted Trench Coat, Saint Laurent Boots and Christian Siriano Hat

Monica is the queen of fabulous! She can do no wrong when it comes to her attire and is always in something eye catching. She recently posed on the streets in front of a luxurious car wearing a tan and black “Petal Seam Trench” by Robert Wun in promoting for her Verzuz battle with fellow R&B singer Brandy Norwood.

She wore a corset by Baba Jagne over the SS20 “Orchid Mantis” trench for more of a ‘snatched waist’ and she accessorized with black leather gloves and a large brimmed black hat by Christian Siriano.

Underneath she work black pants and black Saint Laurent thigh high boots. She was style by Kollin Carter and photos were taken by Cyndi Brown.

In case you missed it, you can view the promotion video below.

Hot!

What do you think?