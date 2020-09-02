Ray J Congratulated His Sister Brandy Norwood After A Successful Verzuz Battle Wearing a Black, Pink and Blue Color Block Tracksuit by Soloman Lawrence
After the iconic battle between R&B power houses Monica and Brandy, Ray J congratulated his sister, Brandy, wearing a $275 ‘Joshua’ Tracksuit by Soloman Lawrence.
The color of this tracksuit is black and features a pink block on one sleeve and the name “Soloman” down the other sleeve. The pants have a blue color block down the leg and both the pants and jacket are accented with pink drawstrings.
Watch Ray J celebrate his sister below.