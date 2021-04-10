Skai Jackson Celebrates Her Birthday at NOBU Wearing Nanushka Black Oversized Belted Leather Shirt, Casadei Black Leather Thigh High Boots, and Jacquemus Black Medium Tote Bag
We have literally witnessed Skai Jackson on the big screen, starting her acting career at a very young age. Just this week, the actress turned 19 years old and celebrated the occasion with a stunning look while dining at NOBU in Malibu with her friends.
For her 19th birthday, Skai Jackson wore $965 Nanushka oversized sleeve belted leather jacket paired with black biker shorts, $1,650 Casadei blade thigh-high boots, $680 Jacquemus Le Chiquito Medium Leather Tote bag, and Lilou jewelry. Her look was styled by her go-to stylist Zadrian Smith.
Thoughts on her look? Discover more looks from Skai Jackson through our hashtag on Instagram #SkaiJacksonFBD.
Photos: @shotbynyp