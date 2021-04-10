2021 has started off with a lot of growing pains and changes that we are all adjusting to. Staying home more, working from home, and learning to communicate with our friends and family long-distance continue to challenge us. Comfort and practicality is the name of the game in style trends this year and sneaker styling has eagerly met this challenge.

Thankfully, if you need a little pick-me-up, all you need to do is check out the latest sneaker trends! Buying fun new kicks can be the perfect way to get your 2021 off to a great start, no matter what else is going on in your life.

Read on to learn about the popular sneaker trends for 2021!

Popular Sneaker Trends That You Need to Know in 2021

1. Retro Styling

Retro styling is all the rage this year and this provides a really fun opportunity for 20 to 30 somethings to get another pair of their favorite shoes from their younger years! Traditional tan and calf colors are back in full force and the old-school Nike Swoosh has made a comeback as well. Grab some high tops or a really cool pair of white-soled converse, and you will be right back in your favorite style era while still being totally current with the 2021 trends!

If you have missed your white laces, high-top sneakers, or the classic white converse star, this is the perfect trend for you to hop on with your shoe purchases in 2021.

2. Color-Blocked Sneakers

We all need a little color in our lives right now, and shoe styles have embraced this wholeheartedly. Solid-colored shoes in bright colors are wiping away years of boring white tennis shoes in one fell swoop! You can buy that bright red or blue pair of sneakers you have always wanted and wear them anywhere!

No shoe better accomplishes the color-blocked shoe style statement than the Air Jordan 5 Raging Bull 2021. This bright red shoe includes clever nods at older styling but is a brand-new look based on an old classic. The original shoe was a limited-edition shoe that was so popular that it was brought back for 2021.

You can’t go wrong with colorful clothes, or colorful shoes in 2021!

3. Canvas Sneakers

As mentioned in the retro styling section, traditional shoe styling is all the rage this year, and canvas is on the menu. If you loved your classically styled Converse sneakers, or you miss your old high tops, then this is the trend for you to sync up with!

Classic white soles and light pinstriping accent the brightly colored canvas tops of these sneakers and you can wear them with a skirt, some slacks, or at home with your jeans. These versatile shoes are being sold in high top and regular cut and are as comfortable as they are cool.

4. Slip Ons

If you rocked slip-on sneakers in middle school or high school, you are in luck! In 2021, slip-ons are back in force and many brands offer at least one slip-on style shoe. These shoes usually come complete with the classic thick white sole, and the tops are typically made with fun patterns.

If you owned a closet full of Vans back in the day, then this is the style trend for you! Slip-ons are easy to hop into to run errands or go to the store and they are super comfy as well. Slip-on shoes seem perfectly connected to the stay-at-home vibe of 2021.

5. Sneakers and Business Suits

Sneakers are acceptable footwear for all kinds of outfits in 2021. If you want to rock your high tops with your slacks, you can! If you want to wear some slip-ons with your pencil skirt, do it!

There is a blurry line between fashion and comfort this season, and sneakers are being paired with everything from three-piece suits, to wedding gowns! If you have lived for the option to wear your sneakers to work every day, then this 2021 sneaker trend is made for you!

6. Fur and Animal Print

If sneakers don’t feel deluxe enough to you, you are in luck! There are lots of shoes on the market for 2021 that offer up wild animal prints, or stripes of faux fur. These whimsical and fun shoes can dress up your look without sacrificing comfort, and you can wear your bold shoes with all kinds of outfits.

2021 is all about fun, and if your passion is zebra or leopard print, or you just love some faux mink in our closet, these furry, animal-printed shoes are the way to go!

7. Mesh is Best

https://pixabay.com/photos/shoes-running-shoes-orange-1260718/

If you own a pair of running shoes that you only take to the gym, you can remove them from their single-purpose life and wear them every day in 2021! Shoes that are intended for sports or working out are totally fashionable and can be worn with any outfit this year.

If you love the comfort and support of your favorite running shoe, you are in luck with this trend! You can wear that shoe to meetings, out with friends, or for your morning run with comfort. Athletic shoes are super popular this year and you will be the height of cool if you wear your gym shoes out and about.

Sneakers Have Never Been So Fashionable

https://pixabay.com/photos/running-shoes-footwear-lace-bench-2558673/

The rise of high-fashion sneakers in 2021 is a great outcome of the stripped-down and simplified lives that many people are trying to live. 2021 is about new beginnings, and the blend of comfort and style that these new sneaker fashions have to offer is in perfect alignment with this goal.

If you have wanted to stop wearing flats and lace-up shoes to work, 2021 is full of sneaker trends that will give you permission to do just that! invest in a pair of your favorite trendy retro shoes, or branch out and buy a color-blocked style. Sneakers are the new dress shoes of 2021!